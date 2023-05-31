2023 NBA Free Agents Who Could Blow Up On New Teams

1 of 5

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves could tender a $7 million qualifying offer to make Nickeil Alexander-Walker a restricted free agent, reducing his chances of landing with a new team.

However, the Wolves could also get squeamish about committing that much cash to a mostly unproven talent playing for his third team in four years when they have much costlier commitments to make to Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, both of whom are eligible for huge extensions.

If NAW springs free, he could easily slide into a rotation role as a three-and-D weapon elsewhere—and that might only be his floor.

This past season, the 24-year-old reined in his gunslinging ways, posting the lowest usage rate of his career. He sacrificed quantity for quality, easily setting career highs in field-goal percentage (44.4 percent) and three-point percentage (38.4 percent). He did all that while showing conspicuous flashes of shutdown defense against some of the league's top threats.

Ask Jamal Murray how much fun it is to be hounded by an unscreenable pest down the stretch.

And then verify that report with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who got full-court coverage from a seemingly tireless Alexander-Walker.

It's not too late for Alexander-Walker to reintroduce some of the individual shot-creation and distribution that defined him as a prospect. If he can marry those skills with the defense and spot-up shooting he showed in 2022-23 (without forcing too many tough attempts like he did earlier in his career), pre-draft comps to Caris LeVert might actually look conservative.

These are all reasons the Wolves shouldn't let him walk, but the cash crunch in Minnesota could trigger NAW's breakout elsewhere.