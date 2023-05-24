DeMeco Ryans on Jadeveon Clowney Possibly Joining Texans: 'Everything Is an Option'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is not ruling out the possibility of free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returning to the team that drafted him.

When asked about whether he views Clowney as an option in free agency, Ryans told reporters: "We always look at any players that can help us win. We'll explore all options. I'll never throw anyone off the table. Everything is an option for me."

Ryans' comment came on the heels of Clowney recently suggesting that he would be open to returning to Houston for the 2023 season:

Clowney called himself a "big fan" of Ryans, who was a linebacker for the Texans from 2006 through 2011 before Clowney played in Houston from 2014 through 2018.

After a standout collegiate career at South Carolina, Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

While Clowney did not necessarily develop into the dominant force the Texans envisioned when they drafted him, he was a three-time Pro Bowler in five seasons in Houston. He recorded 205 tackles and 29 sacks in 62 career regular-season games for the team.

Clowney has been something of a journeyman since the Texans traded him to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He spent one season in Seattle, one season with the Tennessee Titans and the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before becoming a free agent once again.

In 2021, Clowney matched the second-highest sack total of his career with nine before dropping back down to only two sacks in 12 games last season.

The Texans looked to accelerate their rebuild this offseason by hiring Ryans after he spent the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Houston also used the Nos. 2 and 3 overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., respectively.

Houston already has a veteran defensive end in Jerry Hughes who can help mentor Anderson, but signing the 30-year-old Clowney could potentially help in that regard as well.

Clowney may no longer be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he could have some value on a young team that is looking to develop and take a step back toward playoff contention.