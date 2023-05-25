Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 7

It's not the first time we've been here.

Lest anyone forget, the boxing world was abuzz last summer when ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. had agreed to all material terms on a fight to unify their welterweight titles the weekend before Thanksgiving.

And then it didn't happen.

So, you'll forgive us for treading delicately in the wake of this week's news, again proffered by Coppinger, that the same two fighters have again agreed to a deal, this time on a fight that will land at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29.

But make no mistake, if he's right this time, it's awfully good news.

"This will be a big one for fans and another massive pay-per-view event," Mark Boccardi, senior VP of programming/marketing for iNDEMAND & PPV.COM, told Bleacher Report. "There's no question this is one of the most anticipated matchups in boxing, so we know it'll be one of the biggest sporting events this year."

And it sent the B/R combat staff into immediate fight-analysis mode, the result being an early head-to-toe breakdown of the biggest fight at 147 pounds since another long-delayed showdown between elites: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

