Adrian Peterson Says He Hasn't Retired: 'Mentally, I Haven't Officially Hung It Up'

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson hasn't officially hung up his cleats yet, but he acknowledged to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he'll officially retire if an opportunity does not arise this season.

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up. We'll see what happens," Peterson told Hill. "My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up."

Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021, when he had 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks over four games.

The former Oklahoma star entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. He starred there for 10 years, making seven Pro Bowls and winning the 2012 NFL MVP award after amassing 2,097 rushing yards.

After the 2016 campaign, Peterson found a new home in free agency with the New Orleans Saints. He played was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, and he later played for the Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Titans and Seahawks. Peterson did not suit up in 2022.

If this is it for Peterson, then he will leave the game with a resume that includes 17,392 scrimmage yards, 126 touchdowns, seven Pro Bowls and seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history in career rushing yards (14,918) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (120).