Bears' Justin Fields 'Worried About Wins,' Not Next Contract Ahead of 2023 Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It is difficult to come up with a quote that will better endear Justin Fields to Chicago Bears fans than the one he told reporters Tuesday.

"I'm not worried about contracts," the quarterback said. "I'm worried about wins."

Chicago seemed to shift from rebuilding mode to winning mode this offseason when it made a number of moves, including trading the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore and future draft capital.

The presence of Moore and the return of a healthy Darnell Mooney will give Fields far better weapons than when he was throwing to Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry by the end of last year.

Throw in some additions to the offensive line, including first-round draft pick Darnell Wright, and there are pieces in place for Fields to take another leap and lead the Bears to more than the three wins they got last year.

Last season was understandable seeing how it was Fields' first full year as a starter and the first season for head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. Yet expectations are higher, as is the pressure on the quarterback.

While he may be more focused on wins, he will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason.

That will come if the wins do.