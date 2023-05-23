Jets' Saleh 'Not Worried' About Quinnen Williams Contract: 'This Thing Will Get Done'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not with the New York Jets during voluntary workouts because of an ongoing contract dispute, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't seem too concerned.

"I'm not worried at all," he told reporters. "That thing will get done, and he'll be here."

The Jets have otherwise had a memorable offseason that included bringing in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Williams' Twitter bio says "Defensive Tackle for ……………….", and ESPN's Rich Cimini noted he unfollowed the Jets on social media. Cimini also reported the two sides "aren't close to an agreement" even though "there's no indication Williams is even thinking about" a trade request.

While there's no punishment for skipping voluntary workouts, the Alabama product would be subjected to fines if he sits out the team's mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

At this point, the Jets have most of the leverage. In addition to the threat of fines, Williams is under contract for the upcoming season at $9.6 million on his fifth-year option. New York could also use the franchise tag on him for the 2024 campaign and keep him in the fold another year before he becomes a free agent.

Yet it isn't surprising that Williams, who was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, is looking for a new deal. After all, fellow defensive tackles from the same draft class landed notable contracts this offseason.

The New York Giants inked Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $87.5 million extension, while the Tennessee Titans agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension for Jeffery Simmons.

Williams also has some leverage based on how important he is to the defense of a team that clearly shifted into win-now mode when it added Rodgers.

The 25-year-old was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection last season with 55 tackles, 12 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Everything the defense does starts with the interior pressure he generates and his ability to plug the middle against the run.

That skill set could have Williams in line for a new contract, and Saleh believes the situation will get resolved before the season.