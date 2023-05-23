Chargers' Khalil Mack Talks 'Nightmare' Playoff Loss to Jaguars: 'Like a Bad Dream'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars players and fans will surely never forget their dramatic comeback in a 31-30 Wild Card Round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

The Chargers will likely never forget it for different reasons.

"The only positive thing about it is that it was last year, last season," pass-rusher Khalil Mack told reporters Monday. "Have a lot more to look forward to, knowing where the potential is and all of that, which is neither here nor there. Can't focus on it, even though it is hard. It's one of those things. Me and Joey (Bosa) were talking about it, it was like a bad dream, like a nightmare. Waking up from it and just putting in the work to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

It seemed like Los Angeles was going to cruise to a straightforward win with a 27-0 lead, but Trevor Lawrence's touchdown pass to Evan Engram right before halftime started an incredible comeback.

Lawrence threw three more touchdowns in the second half, and Riley Patterson's field goal as time expired gave Jacksonville the 31-30 victory.

It will surely be a motivating factor for a Chargers team with no shortage of star power, including Mack, Bosa, quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James Jr., among others.

Even keeping Mack and Bosa on the field together should elevate the Chargers' ceiling considering they played in only six games together last season. If they can stay healthy and Los Angeles lives up to expectations in 2023, it may be able to avoid another "nightmare" playoff game this time around.