    Nikola Jokić Says It's 'Mean' to Criticize Joel Embiid's MVP: 'He Should Have Won It'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game on January 28, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić didn't want to relitigate the 2022-23 MVP race after his team booked a spot in the NBA Finals.

    Following his team's 113-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, he praised Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who took home the award.

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokic on 76ers' Joel Embiid winning 2023 NBA MVP: "I think he should have won it. He was playing extremely tough basketball the whole season."

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Asked Jokic what it means to win Western Conference Finals MVP compared to 2 MVPs, Jokic brought up he thinks it's "mean" some say Joel Embiid should not be this season's MVP. He said Embiid had an incredible season and is deserving. As for himself, Jokic doesn't care about MVPs

    The MVP voting spoke for itself. Embiid collected 73 first-place votes compared to 15 for Jokić. What looked like a dead heat between the two for much of the season became a pretty easy decision by the end.

    Embiid led the league in scoring (33.4 points) for the second year in a row and shot 54.8 percent from the field while averaging 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.

    Jokić once again put up monster numbers (24.5 PTS, 11.8 REB and 9.8 AST), and his .701 true shooting percentage, per Basketball Reference, is simply absurd.

    The Nuggets center also missed five of the last seven games to close out the regular season, and across his two appearances he had 20 combined points. That probably dealt the decisive blow in the eyes of the MVP voting pool.

    Denver's Finals run certainly goes some way toward cementing Jokić as an all-time great, and it silences the skeptics who argued he hadn't won in the playoffs despite reaching the conference finals once already.

    However, there's little need to turn this into an argument about Embiid's MVP candidacy.