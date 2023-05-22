NHL Rumors: Ryan Reynolds Rejected Offers to Join Groups for Senators Ownership Bid

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The NHL will reportedly remain Deadpool-less.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, multiple groups attempting to purchase the Ottawa Senators have reached out to actor Ryan Reynolds to gauge his interest in joining the fold. However, he has turned down all the offers.

The news comes after ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported on May 11 that Reynolds dropped out of the bidding process.

While the actor was attached to a bid led by real estate developer Remington Group, Kaplan noted he stepped away when he didn't receive an exclusive 30-day negotiating window he was looking for in the process.

It wouldn't have been his first venture in sports team ownership, as he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are co-owners of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC. The club secured promotion to Football League Two this year.

As for the Senators, Garrioch noted the expectation is the winning bid will be revealed at some point this week.