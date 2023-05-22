DeAndre Hopkins Lists Top 5 QBs He'd Like to Play with Including Josh Allen, More

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The rumor mill has been swirling around Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins all offseason as a potential trade target.

And just a few weeks after seemingly stating his commitment to the organization in an Instagram post, the five-time All-Pro may have just stoked the fire a little more.

Hopkins made an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast on Monday and talked about what he wants out of an organization and a quarterback for the later half of his career in the league.

"What I want is stable management upstairs," he said. "I think that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I've been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management. A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him ... and a great defense. A great defense wins championships."

Brandon Marshall also took a moment to ask Hopkins which quarterbacks he'd like to play with and he named five of the best young signal-callers in the NFL in Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.

Now, while Hopkins obviously didn't mention current Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray on his list, he did go on to mention that he does believe that the former No. 1 pick does love the game and that he thinks Arizona is in a good place with its new front office led by general manger Monti Ossenfort.

He did, however, note that Murray is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered towards the end of last season.

It was particularly interesting that Hopkins spoke so glowingly about Allen and the Bills, who have been connected with the star wideout for a good portion of the offseason.

Hopkins would be a seamless fit with Allen and the rest of Buffalo's offense as the No. 2 target behind fellow All-Pro Stefon Diggs. They would immediately become the most potent receiving duo in the league.

And Allen would likely love getting the chance to throw deep, 50-50 balls to someone with Hopkins' speed and frame at 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan.

While he missed a six games in 2022 due to a PED suspension, Hopkins still finished as the Cardinals' leading receiver with 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He has two seasons with over 1,500 yards and four with at least 100 receptions.