Tom Brady Agrees to Join Raiders Ownership Group; Deal Submitted for NFL Approval

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tom Brady had a 5-1 record against the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career, but the legendary quarterback might own the AFC West team in a different fashion in the near future.

Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed Monday the agreement for Brady to purchase a minority share of the team was submitted to the league for its approval:

Albert Breer of The MMQB first reported the developments and noted the "ball is rolling on it" even though it won't be finalized during the spring meetings.

There is already a similar situation in place between Brady and Davis in a different sport.

Davis is the owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and it was announced in March that Brady purchased an ownership interest in the team. The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions.

As for the Raiders, ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported on May 12 that discussions about his potential ownership role "have been going on for weeks" even though he is expected to assume a "passive" role within the organization. That means he would not factor into operational control or football-related decisions.

This isn't the first time the future Hall of Famer has explored team ownership.

Wickersham and Schefter noted Brady discussed becoming a limited partner with the Miami Dolphins in the past, although that never came to be and the team was docked a first-round draft pick for violating the NFL's anti-tampering policies during those conversations.

Don't expect this to be the first step toward a comeback with the Raiders, either, as Wickersham and Schefter reported that is not thought to be in the cards.

Brady surely hasn't always been a fan favorite for Raiders supporters considering his dominance of the franchise on the field and the infamous tuck rule game that occurred during the playoffs in January 2002.

He and the New England Patriots escaped that Divisional Round game with a victory and went on to win the first of six Super Bowls with him under center.

Yet Brady could be on the Raiders' side by the start of the 2023 season if at least 24 of the league's current team owners approve the partnership.