8 NFL Players Primed to Make an All-Pro Leap in 2023

0 of 8

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

In the NFL, the top players earn an All-Pro nod from the Associated Press, one of the most prestigious individual honors. Even seasoned veterans such as Davante Adams, who's made the All-Pro roster multiple times, have internal motivation to strive for leaguewide recognition.

We've become familiar with marquee names on the shortlist of the top players. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner have the most All-Pro selections among those active in the league.

By the end of their careers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may also have a handful of All-Pro campaigns on their resumes.

But what about the next crop of stars who have yet to get a first-team selection?

Several players have garnered acclaim in Pro Bowl years and earned lucrative contracts for their performances but fell short of the list that distinguishes them as one of the best at their position.

We've highlighted eight players who are ready to make a first-team All-Pro leap in 2023.