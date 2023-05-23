8 NFL Players Primed to Make an All-Pro Leap in 2023

8 NFL Players Primed to Make an All-Pro Leap in 2023May 23, 2023
In the NFL, the top players earn an All-Pro nod from the Associated Press, one of the most prestigious individual honors. Even seasoned veterans such as Davante Adams, who's made the All-Pro roster multiple times, have internal motivation to strive for leaguewide recognition.
We've become familiar with marquee names on the shortlist of the top players. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner have the most All-Pro selections among those active in the league.
By the end of their careers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may also have a handful of All-Pro campaigns on their resumes.
But what about the next crop of stars who have yet to get a first-team selection?
Several players have garnered acclaim in Pro Bowl years and earned lucrative contracts for their performances but fell short of the list that distinguishes them as one of the best at their position.
We've highlighted eight players who are ready to make a first-team All-Pro leap in 2023.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
In the coming weeks, Joe Burrow may have a new contract. He's engaged in talks with Cincinnati Bengals brass on an extension and could become the highest-paid player in the league.
On top of that, he's in an ideal situation that will allow him to take a leap from 2022 Pro Bowler to 2023 All-Pro because of the team's notable investment in its offensive line.
This offseason, the Bengals made a big splash in free agency, signing four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Brown allowed four sacks while on the field for 1,133 snaps with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2022 season, which is a significant upgrade over Jonah Williams, who started at left tackle for the Bengals last year and allowed 12 sacks while playing 1,101 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
In 2023, Williams could fare a little better at right tackle if La'el Collins needs more time to recover from a torn ACL. If not, the latter can take over once he fully recovers from the injury.
Last season, the Bengals finished sixth in pass attempts. They'll likely continue to put the ball in Burrow's hands, which will allow him to rack up gaudy numbers behind an improved offensive line and, arguably, the league's top wide receiver trio that features Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
Burrow should be considered an All-Pro and league MVP candidate with his supporting cast.
RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
In three of the previous four seasons, Nick Chubb has nearly won a rushing title, finishing second or third in yards on the ground. Coming off a campaign in which he ran for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, the four-time Pro Bowl running back could post All-Pro numbers in 2023.
The Browns haven't re-signed running back Kareem Hunt, who recorded at least 560 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in each of the previous three terms with the team.
ESPN's Tony Grossi tweeted that it's "not in the cards" in response to a question about Hunt's return to Cleveland.
The Athletic's Zac Jackson expects second-year running back Jerome Ford to fill in the gaps behind Chubb in the backfield.
"The plan seems to be to let Ford show he's ready for whatever action Chubb doesn't take and evaluate the rest of the group as things go," he wrote.
Ford has a lot to prove, though. In 2022, he only registered eight carries for 12 yards. Because of his inexperience, Chubb will probably handle the lion's share of the touches out of the backfield until one of the Browns' backup running backs proves capable of making the most out of limited action.
In all three seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland has ranked within the top nine in rush attempts, which gives Chubb a shot to rack up eye-popping numbers.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Since the Dallas Cowboys selected wideout CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 draft, he's registered more catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions every year in the league.
Last offseason, the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, and Lamb moved into the go-to pass-catching role for the 2022 season. The latter saw a significant increase in targets, which resulted in a noticeable spike in his pass-catching numbers.
In 2022, the 24-year-old hauled in 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, earning his second Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro mention.
This year, the Cowboys allowed tight end Dalton Schultz to walk in free agency. Though Brandin Cooks will soak up most of those available targets, he's a 5'10", 189-pound wideout who hasn't caught more than six touchdown passes since the 2017 term.
Even with Cooks in the fold, Lamb will likely lead the Cowboys in touchdown receptions for consecutive seasons—this time with a double-digit number. As quarterback Dak Prescott's lead receiver, he's an Offensive Player of the Year candidate.
OT Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Andrew Thomas struggled through his rookie campaign, but now Pro Football Focus recognizes him as one of the top NFL players who's 25 years old or younger.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old surrendered just three sacks and only committed two penalties while taking 1,049 offensive snaps in 2022.
Even before head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka arrived in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Thomas made strides between his rookie and second pro seasons. He could reach his full potential at an All-Pro level with continuity in the Giants' offensive system.
Furthermore, New York has signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a multiyear extension and added multiple pass-catchers, including tight end Darren Waller (via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders), rookie third-rounder Jalin Hyatt, Jamison Crowder and Parris Campbell.
If Jones shows some improvement in the passing game, Thomas may get some of the spotlight as his top offensive lineman.
Edge Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Since 2020, Haason Reddick has posted double-digit numbers in sacks and tackles for loss every year. In 2022, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod, registering a career-high 16 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a league-leading five forced fumbles. The 28-year-old earned a second-team All-Pro mention.
Despite the loss of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who accepted the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job, Reddick should continue to make his presence felt in the pass rush.
To replace Gannon, Philadelphia hired Sean Desai. As a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, he led a unit that ranked fourth in sacks for the 2021 term. Under his tutelage, Robert Quinn logged 18.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss while All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack battled through an injury-riddled campaign in which he missed 10 games. Trevis Gipson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, registered seven sacks in his best year thus far.
Desai knows how to dial up pressure, and he'll put Reddick in a position to get after the quarterback and potentially lead the league in sacks.
Moreover, the Temple product will play within a loaded defensive front that includes Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and rookie first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.
The Eagles can send pass-rushers from different areas, which means offensive linemen won't be able to key in on Reddick.
DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
In 2022, Daron Payne had his most productive season, recording 64 tackles, 18 for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a safety. The Washington Commanders rewarded him with a four-year, $90 million extension ($60 million guaranteed).
While the 25-year-old can use his new deal as motivation for another standout year, he's going to benefit from Chase Young's return from injury.
Since Young won 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, he's played in just 12 games because of a knee injury, which required reconstructive surgery.
On a positive note, the defensive end suited up for the final three weeks of the 2022 campaign, playing at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps in each outing, and he's reported to voluntary workouts this offseason.
Assuming Young continues to trend in the right direction, he could rediscover his 2020 Pro Bowl form. If that's the case, the 24-year-old's ability to collapse the pocket may lead to more pressures and a higher sack number for Payne on the interior.
Payne will line up alongside two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, who's averaged a little more than seven sacks in four seasons, and possibly Young across Washington's defensive front in 2023.
The Alabama product could feast on offensive lines with a focus on other Commanders defenders at the line of scrimmage.
LB Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears
Tremaine Edmunds played five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and put together a couple of Pro Bowl campaigns in 2019 and 2020.
Though the 25-year-old didn't earn any accolades over the past two terms, he's made strides in pass coverage. Last year, he allowed a 69.9 passer rating, which is his best mark for a single season, without giving up a touchdown.
This offseason, Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears, where he'll play under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
As a defensive coordinator, Eberflus coached Shaquille Leonard, who made the 2018 All-Pro roster in his rookie year. The former Indianapolis Colts play-caller also helped mold linebackers Bobby Okereke and Anthony Walker Jr. into high-level starters.
The Colts drafted Okereke and Walker in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. If Eberflus can develop a couple of middle-rounders into quality starters, he should be able to shape Edmunds, a 2018 first-rounder, into a star player.
Already accomplished as a three-down linebacker, the Virginia Tech product could reach new career heights in Chicago under Eberflus and his staff.
S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Somehow, Justin Simmons has performed at a high level a bit under the radar. The Denver Broncos safety hasn't made a Pro Bowl roster since 2020, yet he's one of the league's top ball-hawking defenders.
In each of the previous three seasons, the 29-year-old has recorded at least five interceptions, and he's racked up 16 in total within that time span. Last year, he tied three other defensive backs to lead the NFL with six interceptions.
Simmons could record a career-high seven-plus interceptions in the upcoming season with Vance Joseph returning to Denver—this time as a defensive coordinator.
In three out of four seasons under Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals ranked within the top 12 in pressure rate. He'll bring some of his blitz concepts to Mile High City and elevate a defensive unit that ranked 26th in pressure rate last year. As a result, Broncos defensive backs should have more opportunities to pounce on hurried or errant passes downfield. Simmons' ability to force turnovers will shine even brighter.
In 2022, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II earned an All-Pro nod. This year, Simmons will get his due praise.
