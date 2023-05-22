Scout: Bears' Justin Fields 'A Magic 8 Ball... Don't Know What You're Going to Get'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Justin Fields was one of the NFL's most exciting players in the 2022 season, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in his sophomore campaign with the Chicago Bears.

But he's also still growing as a passer, which means there is still some uncertainty about his upside at the position.

"Fields is like a Magic 8 Ball," a scout told The Athletic's Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain. "You don't know what you're going to get."

"Everyone knows Fields has the ability," another scout added. "He has to improve his decision-making."

The 24-year-old threw for only 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year while completing 60.4 percent of his passes. His ability as a thrower has lagged behind his playmaking abilities as a runner.

That will separate him from an exciting watch to a genuinely good quarterback. Jalen Hurts is an excellent example of a rushing threat who took a leap as a passer last season, and he wound up leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl while finishing as the runner-up in the MVP voting.

If Fields grows as a passer, he could have a similar impact on the Bears. But as a Magic 8 Ball might say, "Cannot predict now."