Carmelo Anthony's Career Earnings After Former Knicks, Nuggets Star Retires from NBA

Stacy Revere

Carmelo Anthony's NBA career was effectively over after he went unsigned throughout the 2022-23 season. He made it official Monday by announcing his retirement on Twitter.

Anthony earned $262.5 million across his 19 seasons in the Association, per Spotrac. The biggest chunk of that came from the five-year, $124 million deal he signed to return to the New York Knicks in 2014.

While acquiring him from the Denver Nuggets ahead of the 2011 trade deadline, the Knicks were hopeful the 6'7" forward was the star who could help lift them over the top. In his first three full years in the Big Apple, he averaged 26.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists and helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2013.

Unfortunately, the Knicks missed the playoffs for the remainder of Anthony's tenure with them. His presence didn't make the franchise a magnet for more stars, either. Not much had changed since the front office had hoped to land LeBron James in 2010 and wound up with only a physically diminished Amar'e Stoudemire.

Still, Knicks fans will remember Anthony fondly because he was a marquee name who embraced the challenge of lifting the organization to relevance again.

His 10,186 points with the Knicks are the seventh-most in franchise history, and his scoring average (24.7 points) is third behind Bob McAdoo and Bernard King.

Anthony's lack of postseason success will undoubtedly be part of his overall legacy. His teams made it past the first round only twice in 13 playoff trips.

But the 38-year-old was a 10-time All-Star and earned six All-NBA nods, and he captured three gold medals while representing the United States in the Summer Olympics. He was also named one of the members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Anthony enjoyed a lucrative run in the NBA, one that will likely send him to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in due time.