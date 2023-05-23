Ranking the Best Open Head Coach Positions in the NHL Right Now

1 of 5

No offense to the fine people of Ohio's capital city, but someone's got to be last.

And it'd be hard to make a truly persuasive argument that the Blue Jackets, coming off a season in which they won 25 games—including just nine of 41 away from home—would be a desirable landing spot for any coach who had his pick of offers to consider.

Yes, they wound up a point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks, who are also looking for a new coach, but they've not finished better than fifth in a division since 2017-18, haven't sniffed the playoffs for the last three seasons and have better than 25 percent of their existing payroll tied up in Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and Erik Gudbranson.

That trio, incidentally, combined for 118 points in 205 games in 2022-23 with a -69 rating.

Having the third-youngest roster at season's end and the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft can be construed as a good place to begin/continue a rebuild, but it's a long ride to relevance in a loaded Eastern Conference.

And having Disneyland and the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop probably edges the Ducks to the front of the lowest job-seeking tier.