William Jackson III: 'I'm 100%' After Injury; 'No Rush' on Contract amid NFL Interest

Cornerback William Jackson III is waiting for the right opportunity to make his NFL comeback.

Jackson remains unsigned after he appeared in just four games last season before he was sidelined with a bulging disc in his back. However, he believes he is fully healthy as he looks toward the future.

"I'm great," Jackson said, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. "Just a minor setback for a major comeback. Everybody goes through injuries. Just feeling great, I'm 100 percent, feeling back to full speed and ready to show everybody what I can do."

Wilson reported "multiple" teams are interested in him even if the 30-year-old isn't in a hurry to sign.

"Yeah, I'm just taking it slow," Jackson said. "There's no rush. I want to come in and give 100 percent of me. I don't want to half-step. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling 100 percent. I'm excited. I'm just waiting on the right opportunity."

The Houston product entered the league when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with a first-round pick in 2016. He played his first four seasons with the AFC North team and then signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Washington Commanders in 2021.

Jackson played 12 games in his first year for Washington but was sidelined after four games in 2022 and eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on injured reserve and never appeared in a game for the Steelers before he was released in March.

The plan is to appear in games in 2023 even if he doesn't know where he will be just yet.