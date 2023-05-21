Bucs' Undrafted FA Kade Warner: 'I'm the Smartest' WR in 2023 NFL Draft Class

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison were all taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, but undrafted wide receiver Kade Warner believes he brings something to the table that his fellow pass-catchers cannot match.

"So, I'm competitive like that and I'm the smartest receiver in this draft class," Warner said, per Matt Matera of Pewter Report. "I've said it before. They're going to get a good slot receiver out of me, and I'm going to know exactly what to do on every play."

Warner participated in rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Matera suggested he "has a great opportunity" to land a spot as the team's fifth or sixth wide receiver behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Trey Palmer.

If nothing else, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner could land on Tampa Bay's practice squad.

"Coachable, very coachable," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said of Warner. "Solid football player. He can catch the ball, he can play special teams, he can do a lot of things that we need, and we're always looking for special teams players."

Warner started his collegiate career at Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State. His best college season came in 2022 when he posted 46 catches for 456 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats.

While living up to his father's Hall of Fame career that included a Super Bowl ring may be too much to ask, the wide receiver is looking to add to the family's history of success when it comes to undrafted players making their mark in the NFL.