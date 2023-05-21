X

    Jadeveon Clowney: It'd 'Be Nice' to Sign Texans Contract; Was Drafted No. 1 in 2014

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) enters the field during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jadeveon Clowney started his career with the Houston Texans after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he wouldn't be opposed to a reunion.

    "It would be nice," he told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston of potentially returning to the Texans. "All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. ... You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you. I see what they've got here. They're putting the pieces together."

    Clowney, 30, remains a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, putting up 11 sacks in 26 games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler in his first five seasons with the Texans, though he hasn't been one since, also spending a season with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020).

    "I'm looking to bounce back this year," he told Berman. "I'm not really worried about no timetable or where I end up or how it goes. I just want to continue to play the game I love."

