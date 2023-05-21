Jadeveon Clowney: It'd 'Be Nice' to Sign Texans Contract; Was Drafted No. 1 in 2014

Jadeveon Clowney: It'd 'Be Nice' to Sign Texans Contract; Was Drafted No. 1 in 2014May 21, 2023
Jadeveon Clowney started his career with the Houston Texans after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he wouldn't be opposed to a reunion.
"It would be nice," he told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston of potentially returning to the Texans. "All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. ... You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you. I see what they've got here. They're putting the pieces together."
Clowney, 30, remains a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, putting up 11 sacks in 26 games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler in his first five seasons with the Texans, though he hasn't been one since, also spending a season with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020).
"I'm looking to bounce back this year," he told Berman. "I'm not really worried about no timetable or where I end up or how it goes. I just want to continue to play the game I love."