    Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Final Times from Saturday's Races

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 17: Felix Rosenqvist (#6 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet makes a lap in first practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    On the first of two days of qualifying for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, Felix Rosenqvist paced the field Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

    With a four-lap average of 233.947 MPH, Rosenqvist turned in the third-best qualifying performance in Indy 500 history, beating out Alexander Rossi, who averaged 233.528 MPH.

    Rosenqvist and Rossi are two of the 12 drivers who will have the opportunity to vie for the Indianapolis 500 pole position on Sunday. Here is a rundown of how the "Fast 12" and the other 22 drivers fared during Saturday's qualifying session, courtesy of the official IndyCar website:

    1. Felix Rosenqvist: 233.947

    2. Alexander Rossi: 233.528

    3. Alex Palou: 233.398

    4. Rinus VeeKay: 233.395

    Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Final Times from Saturday's Races
    5. Scott Dixon: 233.375

    6. Tony Kanaan: 233.347

    7. Takuma Sato: 233.322

    8. Pato O'Ward: 233.252

    9. Santino Ferrucci: 233.147

    10. Marcus Ericsson: 233.030

    11. Benjamin Pedersen: 232.739

    12. Will Power: 232.719

    13. Ed Carpenter: 232.689

    14. Scott McLaughlin: 232.677

    15. Kyle Kirkwood: 232.662

    16. Conor Daly: 232.433

    17. Josef Newgarden: 232.402

    18. Ryan Hunter-Reay: 232.133

    19. Romain Grosjean: 231.997

    20. Helio Castroneves: 231.954

    21. Colton Herta: 231.951

    22. Simon Pagenaud: 231.878

    23. David Malukas: 231.769

    24. Marco Andretti: 231.682

    25. Stefan Wilson: 231.648

    26. Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.353

    27. Callum Ilott: 231.320

    28. Agustin Canapino: 231.182

    29. R.C. Enerson: 231.129

    30. Katherine Legge: 231.070

    31. Christian Lundgaard: Bumped

    32. Jack Harvey: Bumped

    33. Sting Ray Robb: Bumped

    34. Graham Rahal: Bumped

    In addition to the top 12 drivers competing for the pole Sunday, the bottom four performers from Saturday's session will race for the final three spots in the Indy 500.

    Spots 13 through 30 are set, whereas only three of Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Sting Ray Robb and Graham Rahal will be part of the field.

    Rosenqvist, who was the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and has one career win to his credit, set off a celebration among his Arrow McLaren team when he took the top spot Saturday:

    NTT INDYCAR SERIES @IndyCar

    TO. THE. TOP. Welcome to P1, @FRosenqvist.

    While it was an impressive performance, he is far from guaranteed to secure the pole, as many of the best drivers in the series will also have a shot Sunday.

    Included among them are six past Indy 500 winners in Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power.

    Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 in 2013, was responsible for one of the best moments of the day when he jumped from outside the Fast 12 into the sixth position to give himself a pole opportunity:

    NTT INDYCAR SERIES @IndyCar

    TK is in the Top 12! @TonyKanaan is now sitting P6 after his last attempt and is on pace to advance to Top 12 Qualifying tomorrow. #INDYCAR // @ArrowMcLaren

    Another notable accomplishment was Katherine Legge finishing just above the cut-off line in 30th to secure an Indy 500 spot.

    Legge is one of just nine different women to have started an Indianapolis 500, but she had not accomplished the feat since 2013.

    Past Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Simon Pagenaud were also among those who ensured their spot in the 2023 race.

    If he wins the race, Castroneves will become the first driver in Indianapolis 500 history to win five times.