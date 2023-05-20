Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Final Times from Saturday's Races

David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the first of two days of qualifying for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, Felix Rosenqvist paced the field Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With a four-lap average of 233.947 MPH, Rosenqvist turned in the third-best qualifying performance in Indy 500 history, beating out Alexander Rossi, who averaged 233.528 MPH.

Rosenqvist and Rossi are two of the 12 drivers who will have the opportunity to vie for the Indianapolis 500 pole position on Sunday. Here is a rundown of how the "Fast 12" and the other 22 drivers fared during Saturday's qualifying session, courtesy of the official IndyCar website:

1. Felix Rosenqvist: 233.947

2. Alexander Rossi: 233.528

3. Alex Palou: 233.398

4. Rinus VeeKay: 233.395

5. Scott Dixon: 233.375

6. Tony Kanaan: 233.347

7. Takuma Sato: 233.322

8. Pato O'Ward: 233.252

9. Santino Ferrucci: 233.147

10. Marcus Ericsson: 233.030

11. Benjamin Pedersen: 232.739

12. Will Power: 232.719

13. Ed Carpenter: 232.689

14. Scott McLaughlin: 232.677

15. Kyle Kirkwood: 232.662

16. Conor Daly: 232.433

17. Josef Newgarden: 232.402

18. Ryan Hunter-Reay: 232.133

19. Romain Grosjean: 231.997

20. Helio Castroneves: 231.954

21. Colton Herta: 231.951

22. Simon Pagenaud: 231.878

23. David Malukas: 231.769

24. Marco Andretti: 231.682

25. Stefan Wilson: 231.648

26. Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.353

27. Callum Ilott: 231.320

28. Agustin Canapino: 231.182

29. R.C. Enerson: 231.129

30. Katherine Legge: 231.070

31. Christian Lundgaard: Bumped

32. Jack Harvey: Bumped

33. Sting Ray Robb: Bumped

34. Graham Rahal: Bumped

In addition to the top 12 drivers competing for the pole Sunday, the bottom four performers from Saturday's session will race for the final three spots in the Indy 500.

Spots 13 through 30 are set, whereas only three of Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Sting Ray Robb and Graham Rahal will be part of the field.

Rosenqvist, who was the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and has one career win to his credit, set off a celebration among his Arrow McLaren team when he took the top spot Saturday:

While it was an impressive performance, he is far from guaranteed to secure the pole, as many of the best drivers in the series will also have a shot Sunday.

Included among them are six past Indy 500 winners in Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power.

Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 in 2013, was responsible for one of the best moments of the day when he jumped from outside the Fast 12 into the sixth position to give himself a pole opportunity:

Another notable accomplishment was Katherine Legge finishing just above the cut-off line in 30th to secure an Indy 500 spot.

Legge is one of just nine different women to have started an Indianapolis 500, but she had not accomplished the feat since 2013.

Past Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Simon Pagenaud were also among those who ensured their spot in the 2023 race.

If he wins the race, Castroneves will become the first driver in Indianapolis 500 history to win five times.