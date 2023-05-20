Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Final Times from Saturday's Races

Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Final Times from Saturday's RacesMay 20, 2023
On the first of two days of qualifying for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, Felix Rosenqvist paced the field Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With a four-lap average of 233.947 MPH, Rosenqvist turned in the third-best qualifying performance in Indy 500 history, beating out Alexander Rossi, who averaged 233.528 MPH.
Rosenqvist and Rossi are two of the 12 drivers who will have the opportunity to vie for the Indianapolis 500 pole position on Sunday. Here is a rundown of how the "Fast 12" and the other 22 drivers fared during Saturday's qualifying session, courtesy of the official IndyCar website:
1. Felix Rosenqvist: 233.947
2. Alexander Rossi: 233.528
3. Alex Palou: 233.398
4. Rinus VeeKay: 233.395
5. Scott Dixon: 233.375
6. Tony Kanaan: 233.347
7. Takuma Sato: 233.322
8. Pato O'Ward: 233.252
9. Santino Ferrucci: 233.147
10. Marcus Ericsson: 233.030
11. Benjamin Pedersen: 232.739
12. Will Power: 232.719
13. Ed Carpenter: 232.689
14. Scott McLaughlin: 232.677
15. Kyle Kirkwood: 232.662
16. Conor Daly: 232.433
17. Josef Newgarden: 232.402
18. Ryan Hunter-Reay: 232.133
19. Romain Grosjean: 231.997
20. Helio Castroneves: 231.954
21. Colton Herta: 231.951
22. Simon Pagenaud: 231.878
23. David Malukas: 231.769
24. Marco Andretti: 231.682
25. Stefan Wilson: 231.648
26. Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.353
27. Callum Ilott: 231.320
28. Agustin Canapino: 231.182
29. R.C. Enerson: 231.129
30. Katherine Legge: 231.070
31. Christian Lundgaard: Bumped
32. Jack Harvey: Bumped
33. Sting Ray Robb: Bumped
34. Graham Rahal: Bumped
In addition to the top 12 drivers competing for the pole Sunday, the bottom four performers from Saturday's session will race for the final three spots in the Indy 500.
Spots 13 through 30 are set, whereas only three of Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Sting Ray Robb and Graham Rahal will be part of the field.
Rosenqvist, who was the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and has one career win to his credit, set off a celebration among his Arrow McLaren team when he took the top spot Saturday:
While it was an impressive performance, he is far from guaranteed to secure the pole, as many of the best drivers in the series will also have a shot Sunday.
Included among them are six past Indy 500 winners in Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power.
Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 in 2013, was responsible for one of the best moments of the day when he jumped from outside the Fast 12 into the sixth position to give himself a pole opportunity:
NTT INDYCAR SERIES @IndyCar
TK is in the Top 12! <a href="https://twitter.com/TonyKanaan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TonyKanaan</a> is now sitting P6 after his last attempt and is on pace to advance to Top 12 Qualifying tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDYCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDYCAR</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/ArrowMcLaren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArrowMcLaren</a> <a href="https://t.co/0vgDrEdlFo">pic.twitter.com/0vgDrEdlFo</a>
Another notable accomplishment was Katherine Legge finishing just above the cut-off line in 30th to secure an Indy 500 spot.
Legge is one of just nine different women to have started an Indianapolis 500, but she had not accomplished the feat since 2013.
Past Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Simon Pagenaud were also among those who ensured their spot in the 2023 race.
If he wins the race, Castroneves will become the first driver in Indianapolis 500 history to win five times.