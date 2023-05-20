Stein: 'Expectation' Is Victor Wembanyama Will Work with Spurs Legend Tim Duncan

AP Photo/Bob Edme

After the San Antonio Spurs landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery earlier this week, many predict that top prospect Victor Wembanyama will enjoy a successful career with the storied franchise.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the young phenom will have the benefit of learning from a Hall of Famer, as Tim Duncan is expected to work with Wembanyama upon his arrival in San Antonio:

"At the behest of longtime Spurs patriarch Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan agreed to join Pop's coaching staff for the 2019-20 campaign interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That one season was enough for Duncan to reaffirm what many suspected and what he surely already knew—full-time coaching isn't for him—but the expectation is that he will regularly visit the team's practice facility to work with Wembanyama when the Spurs are home."

The Spurs drafted Duncan No. 1 overall in 1999, and he went on to become one of the best power forwards ever to grace the basketball court. He led the franchise to five NBA titles and was named NBA MVP in back-to-back seasons in 2002 and 2003.

San Antonio is certainly hoping that Wembanyama will follow a similar path. The 7'5" Frenchman is considered to be the most promising prospect to enter the NBA in quite a while, so he will have high expectations placed on his shoulders when he enters the league.

Working directly with Duncan will surely help Wembanyama's career get off to the right start.