Preakness 2023 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and Jockeys

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Mage outraced the field to win the Kentucky Derby and will look to win the second leg of this year's Triple Crown when he takes to the track in Baltimore.

He is the only horse to make the trip from Louisville to Baltimore, the first time in 75 years that only one competitor has appeared in both races.

As the Derby winner, Mage is understandably the favorite and horse to watch in this year's Preakness but is hardly the only competitor to keep an eye on in this year's field.

Trainer Bob Baffert has seven Preakness wins and surely has prepared National Treasure to spoil Mage's attempts at entering the history books. Coffeewithchris has won at Pimlico before, so he is familiar with the track and how to maneuver it to his benefit.

The field may not appear to be the flashiest on paper and, while Mage is deservedly the favorite to win the race, he is still a relatively inexperienced racehorse and should by no means be considered a sure thing.

He does have momentum on his side, an experienced trainer in Gustavo Delgado and a jockey in Javier Castellano who is fresh off his first Derby victory in 16 tries. The system is in place around Mage, who starts in the third position at this Preakness, to take one step closer to joining the likes of Justify, American Pharaoh, Affirmed, Secretariat as Triple Crown winners.

