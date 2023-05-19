Preakness 2023 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and Jockeys

Preakness 2023 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and JockeysMay 19, 2023
Can Mage make it two-for-two in pursuit of the elusive Triple Crown?
It is a question that will be on the lips of the horse racing world Saturday when all eyes turn to Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore for the 2023 Preakness.
The lightly raced colt stunned fans with his victory at the Kentucky Derby, charging to the front of the field and never looking back.
Who joins Mage in this year's Preakness field and which other racers are worth keeping an eye on Saturday?
Find out with this full race guide.
TV and Streaming Info
Television
CNBC (1-4:30 p.m.)
NBC (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
Streaming
NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock
Horse Lineup
- National Treasure (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velázquez)
- Chase The Chaos (Trainer: Ed Moger Jr; Jockey: Sheldon Russell)
- Mage (Trainer: Gustavo Delgado; Jockey: Javier Castellano)
- Coffeewithchris (Trainer: John Salzman Jr; Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez)
- Red Route One (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario)
- Perform (Trainer: Shug McGaughey; Jockey: Feargal Lynch)
- Blazing Sevens (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)
Race Preview
Mage outraced the field to win the Kentucky Derby and will look to win the second leg of this year's Triple Crown when he takes to the track in Baltimore.
He is the only horse to make the trip from Louisville to Baltimore, the first time in 75 years that only one competitor has appeared in both races.
As the Derby winner, Mage is understandably the favorite and horse to watch in this year's Preakness but is hardly the only competitor to keep an eye on in this year's field.
Trainer Bob Baffert has seven Preakness wins and surely has prepared National Treasure to spoil Mage's attempts at entering the history books. Coffeewithchris has won at Pimlico before, so he is familiar with the track and how to maneuver it to his benefit.
The field may not appear to be the flashiest on paper and, while Mage is deservedly the favorite to win the race, he is still a relatively inexperienced racehorse and should by no means be considered a sure thing.
He does have momentum on his side, an experienced trainer in Gustavo Delgado and a jockey in Javier Castellano who is fresh off his first Derby victory in 16 tries. The system is in place around Mage, who starts in the third position at this Preakness, to take one step closer to joining the likes of Justify, American Pharaoh, Affirmed, Secretariat as Triple Crown winners.