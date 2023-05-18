NFL Rumors: 49ers' Levi's Stadium Expected to Host Super Bowl 60 in 2026

AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to be awarded hosting duties for the Super Bowl in 2026 at next week's spring league meeting, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

Next season's Super Bowl will be hosted by Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium before it heads to New Orleans' Caesars Superdome following the 2024 campaign.

Fischer reported in April that "sources say Levi's Stadium and the S.F. Bay Area have been in discussions with the NFL about [2026], which is known to have lower demand because so many NFL venues are also hosting FIFA World Cup matches that summer."

Levi's Stadium, AT&T Stadium (Arlington), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Gillette Stadium (Foxborough), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), NRG Stadium (Houston), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle) and Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) will all host World Cup matches at the 2026 event.

That event, split between the United States, Mexico and Canada, will also have games at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Guadalajara's Estadio Akron, Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, Toronto's BMO Field and Vancouver's B.C. Place.

San Francisco and the Bay Area have hosted two Super Bowls—Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Jan. 1985 and Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Feb. 2016.

If the 49ers and Santa Clara win the 2026 Super Bowl bid, it will be the 11th time the state of California has hosted the event, with the greater Los Angeles area serving as the host site eight times.

That number may soon increase to nine, with Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff confirming in April that SoFi Stadium will be pursuing hosting duties in 2027 after holding the 2022 event as well.

"That run of '26 World Cup, hopefully maybe '27 Super Bowl—I don't want to spill the beans here, but we are interested—Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented," he said at the time, per Fischer.