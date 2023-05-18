Jets Rumors: Carl Lawson Agrees to New Contract; NY Clears $12.7M in Cap Space

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Jets and veteran defensive end Carl Lawson reportedly agreed to a restructured contract Thursday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Lawson had been due $15 million in non-guaranteed money, but with the reworked deal, he will earn a base salary of $9 million in 2024 with $8 million of it guaranteed. He can also earn another $3 million through incentives.

Per Yates, the move will save the Jets $12.7 million against the salary cap, potentially paving the way for them to make another trade or signing, or to sign one of their own to an extension, such as star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

