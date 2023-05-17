NFL Rumors: Chris Jones' Chiefs Contract Extension Could Be for 3-4 Years amid Talks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is entering the final season of his contract, but a multiyear extension reportedly could be in the works.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Jones' eventual deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions "could be a three-or-four-year extension." The 28-year-old is looking to become at least the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.

In terms of total value, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle at $95 million with an average annual value of $31.7 million. He is followed by Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($94 million total, $23.5 million annual) and Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders ($90 million total, $22.5 million annual).

It has been a notable offseason for contract extensions at the position, as Simmons, Payne and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants ($87.5 million total, $21.9 million annual) all inked long-term deals with their teams.

Javon Hargrave didn't sign an extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he inked a significant deal with the San Francisco 49ers ($84 million total, $21 million annual).

Jones following suit and surpassing perhaps all of them but Donald in money would be anything but a surprise.

After all, his resume includes two Super Bowl titles, four Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro nod. The All-Pro honor came last season when he tallied 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while appearing in all 17 games.

It was the second time in his career he posted 15.5 sacks in a season.

Jones was at his best in some of the biggest moments as well with 2.5 sacks in the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders to help the Chiefs clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed and then two sacks in the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

A three-or-four-year extension would make sense from Kansas City's perspective as well since it would likely include the back end of his prime production before he reaches his mid-30s and help the team maximize its Super Bowl window while Patrick Mahomes is still under center.