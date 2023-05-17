X

    Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Not a Championship Contender' If Draymond Green Doesn't Return

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 26: Draymond Green #23 and Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors embrace during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 26, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered a full-throated endorsement of Draymond Green as the veteran forward potentially heads into free agency.

    "Look, if Draymond is not back, we're not a championship contender," Kerr told reporters Tuesday. "We know that. He's that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back. He's a competitor. He's an incredible defensive player."

    Early into the 2022-23 season, you probably would've leaned toward a divorce between Green and the Warriors.

    The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported last July that Golden State had "no plans to offer Green a maximum extension" to that point. A few weeks later, the idea of Green returning to his home state to play for the Detroit Pistons was floated.

    Then came the physical altercation between the four-time All-Star and teammate Jordan Poole.

    By January, Green seemed to hint he was already preparing for an exit.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Quite frankly, the writing's on the wall."<br><br>Draymond Green on the possibility of not being a Warrior 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorRooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorRooks</a>) <a href="https://t.co/dzIOaq5e2I">pic.twitter.com/dzIOaq5e2I</a>

    Kerr's comments illustrate how the pendulum may have shifted regarding the 33-year-old's future in the Bay Area.

    The two-timeline plan as they initially mapped it out simply won't work for the Warriors moving forward. They can either continue chasing championships with Stephen Curry as the centerpiece, or they can pivot to the next generation that will lead them. The latter route would almost certainly require losing Green or Klay Thompson.

    Based on the messaging immediately after Golden State's season ended, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami wrote the Warriors "aren't going to rebuild, retool, revamp or redefine who they are." Regardless of whether the dynasty is over, the Big Three of Curry, Green and Thompson isn't going anywhere.

    What Kerr said in his exit interview only reinforced that idea.