The Los Angeles Lakers Can't Stop Nikola Jokic

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers entered Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals with the best defense in the postseason.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors previously, L.A. allowed just 106.5 points per 100 possessions. However, after Tuesday night's 132-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets, it's clear LeBron James and Co. are up against a completely different test—a challenge led by one of the greatest offensive players of all time.

On Tuesday, Nikola Jokić went ballistic (at least for the first three quarters). He had 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.

For most of the game, his feathery touch from all over the floor—including beyond the three-point line—was on vivid display. Fadeaways over Anthony Davis, threes, scoop shots....you name it, it was working.

And on the plays Jokić was stymied, his vision and ability to find the right cutter or kickout option on almost every possession led to his 14 dimes.

"He just makes everybody on his team better," Austin Reaves said after the game.

Darvin Ham added, "It's not any one coverage that you're going to be able to stay in against that kid. It has to be done by committee."

For most of the game, the committee failed.

A defense that looked championship-level for most of the first two rounds of the postseason suddenly seems mortal.

Denver's 132 points was enough to raise an offensive rating that already led the playoffs to 120.1 points per 100 possessions. But as Ham said postgame, "Thank God it's a best of seven and not the NCAA Tournament."

With a potentially long series still ahead, the Lakers aren't done. In fact, they may have almost quietly deployed an adjustment with some success late in Game 1.

Jokić was having his way with AD, particularly when he had him out in space. In traditional post-ups, Davis had the opportunity to settle in, absorb the backdowns from Jokić and challenge him up high. He stuffed one attempt. But outside, the threat of Jokić's jumper, passing ability and ball-handling had Davis off balance. He did plenty of damage starting from the high post or three-point line.

That was, at the very least, subdued after L.A. put Rui Hachimura on him.

The 6'8", 230-pound forward is bigger than you might realize. And he can certainly play bigger when necessary. But he also looked more mobile against Jokić on the outside, and he did a good job of funneling drives into Davis' rim protection.

"Rui can make him go East-West a little more," Ham said. "Have [Davis] as that big long arm, just ready to contest, over the top of Rui."

That was working. On several plays, Jokić would work his way into the paint, only to find Davis waiting for him. On multiple occasions, that led to forced passes that eventually found Laker hands. Jokić finished with a game-high five turnovers.

In the fourth quarter alone, Jokić was 0-of-2 from the field and had two giveaways.

And though he didn't want to tip his hand, Ham said, there were "several other things that we didn't unveil tonight" in regards to slowing down Denver's two-time MVP.

The problem, of course, is that no one has yet to find a true Jokić-stopping formula.

He's coming off a regular season in which he cruise-controlled to 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists on a seemingly impossible 70.1 true shooting percentage.

In the playoffs, where he's faced Rudy Gobert and a twin towers look from the Minnesota Timberwolves—not to mention the high intensity (bordering on desperation) of Jock Landale—he's at 31.0 points and 10.1 assists per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field. He's also knocking down 51.2 percent from three and collecting 13.5 rebounds in the process.

There are adjustments to throw at Jokić. But he seemingly always has a counter. Even if he didn't show it on Tuesday, it's certainly on the way, assuming L.A. goes back to that Hachimura matchup.

The real key, though, may not be stopping him. That looks downright impossible.

Instead, the Lakers have to check every other box. Effort is one, and Los Angeles was lacking in that department on Tuesday.

"We had multiple bodies just standing around," Ham said. "A couple times, the ball just dropped to the ground and someone from their team swooped in and grabbed it."

In Game 1, Denver had 15 offensive rebounds to L.A.'s five.

More consistent effort all over the floor should swing some of those 50-50 plays. In a close game, as this one was down the stretch, two or three of those can change the outcome.

Continued dominance on offense will be important, too.

If the start to the Western Conference Finals taught us anything, it's that this series could be a shootout. At the risk of stating the obvious: 132 points is a lot. But so is 126.

As good as Jokić was, it also looks like the Nuggets may not have answers for LeBron. Or Davis, either.

"AD was phenomenal," James said postgame. "40 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. Changed shots at the rim. He's been great all postseason. We have to do our job as well. Nothing surprises me about AD's performance."

LeBron had 26 points. He also had 12 rebounds and nine assists, and he was feasting every time a smaller player switched onto him.

After a 72-54 first half in Denver's favor, it felt like the Nuggets might win in a landslide. But L.A. has a few things to hang its hat on going into Game 2.

Truly stopping Jokić, though? At this point, it looks like that probably isn't one of them.