Active NFL Players We'd Love to See Win 1st Super Bowl Ring

Michael Owens/Getty Images

When J.J. Watt retired at the end of the 2022 NFL season, he solidified himself as one of the greatest players in NFL history without a Super Bowl ring. The Pro Football Hall of Fame lock was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year but experienced just four playoff victories in his 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Most sports fans without axes to grind probably would have liked to see a legendary player like Watt raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but he's just the latest member of a club that includes Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton, Jim Kelly, Barry Sanders and Bruce Smith.

Now, the following 10 highly accomplished veterans are trying to avoid the same fate. And unless you're supporting a rival, it's hard not to pull for 'em.