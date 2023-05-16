Commanders Rumors: New Stadium Being Built by 2031 Viewed as 'Too Optimistic'

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

The dawn of a new era in Washington Commanders history looms as a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris has agreed to buy the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder for $6.05 billion.

One of the top items on Harris' agenda will be to shepherd the team out of the unpopular and crumbling FedEx Field and into a new stadium. However, it doesn't appear that will happen by the end of the decade.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and John Keim provided more information via a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment prospectus.

"The prospectus also lists the FedEx Field site and RFK as potential locations for a new stadium.

"A source with intimate knowledge of the complications and dynamics in getting a stadium built believe that 2031 is too optimistic, given that the team has no site, no deal, and no financing - and that Harris' group is believed to not have the ability to write a check for a new stadium, like Stan Kroenke did for most of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For some owners, a finished stadium can take upwards of a decade to complete. The prospectus notes that the Commanders purchased an option to acquire 200 acres of land in Virginia for $100 million."

The ESPN duo also relayed that the group believes Virginia "will offer the best incentive package -- potentially up to $1.5 billion" for a new stadium.

In the interim, the Commanders plan to make changes to FedEx Field, which has been ranked the worst stadium in football by Pro Football Network, For The Win, ESPN and more in recent years.

Per the prospectus, the Harris group is looking to spend around $88 million to "help establish ownership's commitment to fan/player experience." That would include updating the locker rooms and adding new videoboards. The group would also pay $100 million for "immediate structural repairs" and stadium maintenance.

Those are sorely needed. Fans notably fell onto the field (and nearly onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts) after a railing gave way after the end of a Philly at Washington Commanders game in 2021.

Hurts was injured, but four fans suffered various ailments and filed a lawsuit against the team.

The Harris-led group appears ready to spend hundreds of millions to fix FedEx Field in the interim, however, as the Commanders embark on a new chapter.