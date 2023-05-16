X

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Declares 'This Year is Our Year' Ahead of Celtics Series

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 8: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during Round 2 Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks on May 8, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is firm in his belief the team can get over the top in its quest for an NBA title.

    "This year is our year," he said Tuesday ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Guys are playing some incredible basketball. I like our<br>chances, as does everyone in this organization." He also says how good Celtics are, noting "if there's<br>ever a need for perfect basketball, even though it's not really a thing, we better get as close to it as we can."

