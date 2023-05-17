2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Conference Finals Predictions

2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Conference Finals PredictionsMay 17, 2023
We're down to the final four featuring locales more accustomed to sunshine than they are frozen ponds.
But don't let that take away from how good the Hurricanes, Panthers, Golden Knights and Stars are. All four teams are filled with skill and grit as 28 other teams in the NHL look envyingly on.
So who's going to the Stanley Cup Final? We asked that question to the B/R NHL staff writers to get their picks for both series.
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers
Everyone's favorite huge market matchup -- Carolina vs. Florida -- is finally upon us for the first time in postseason history. The Staals per 60 is off the charts. The sunbelt, devil-may-care attitude is off the charts. The Paul Maurice impact (You'll remember, he coached the Hurricanes while Rod Brind'Amour was on the team) is off the charts.
In all seriousness, the big-market-small-market discourse is detracting from how fun this series is probably going to be. Will the Hurricanes' steady defense finally be solve the Panthers' desperate, timely, consistent and sort of magical offensive run? Jaccob Slavin has had an incredible run this postseason even by his standards, averaging 22:09 time on ice with a plus-14 rating and six points in 11 games. Brent Burns has had one of the most exciting runs of his long career, leading all Hurricanes with 23:55 average time on ice, two extremely timely goals and eight points and a plus-eight rating in 11 games.
Considering Hampus Lindholm's disappearance, Charlie McAvoy's weak play in timely moments, and the Bruins' goaltending fiasco in round one, and then the Maple Leafs' obvious defensive shortcomings in round two, I'm thinking the Hurricanes' consistently strong defense could be the match for the Panthers. I'm going Canes in six.
Prediction: Hurricanes in six games
-Sara Civian
The Florida Panthers bucked the odds to get this far, upsetting the favored Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. They did so with a physical forecheck, timely goalscoring, the in-your-face leadership of power forward Matthew Tkachuk and solid goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky.
Facing them is the more experienced Carolina Hurricanes. Their vaunted defense corps led by Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns have provided valuable offense from the blue line while nullifying their opponents' production. Frederik Andersen has been terrific in all but one of his six outings between the pipes.
Sara touched on all of the interesting storylines to follow in this series. I agree with her that the Hurricanes' defense corps could make the difference in this one.
Prediction: Hurricanes in six games.
- Lyle Richardson
It's felt like we've been waiting for the clock to strike midnight on the Florida Panthers for a month now. "Ah, they'll never make the playoffs" became "Ah, they'll get smoked by the Bruins" became "Surely, the Maple Leafs will send them packing." And here we are in the Eastern Conference Final assuredly thinking, yes, this is the end of the road for the Panthers and despite all previous instances of that not being the case, Carolina is the one team that's been clicking at a rate superior to Florida.
The Hurricanes have been beastly in these playoffs, and they've been doing that without Andrei Svechnikov or Teuvo Teräväinen and he's back in practice and appears close to returning. Carolina's defense has been all-around superb and regardless of who's been in goal, they've just flat out won. If they've run into problems, they've been short-lived. The Hurricanes are unlike either of the teams the Panthers have faced in the playoffs and they're playing great.
If Sergei Bobrovsky continues to play the way he has in these playoffs, perhaps the discussion changes, but it's hard to look past how well Carolina has played.
Prediction: Hurricanes in six games.
- Joe Yerdon
Western Conference: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Finals for the fourth time in six years. Led by Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault, their goals-per-game (3.73) is the second-highest in this postseason. Their goaltending-by-committee continues with Adin Hill replacing a sidelined Laurent Brossoit to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers.
Stars forwards Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski have offset Jason Robertson's recent goal-scoring struggles. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has had some challenging games but showed an impressive ability to bounce back. Led by Miro Heiskanen, their defense has given up the third-fewest shots against (29.4) while their penalty (83.3) is the third-best in this postseason.
This will be a closely-contested series between two teams with plenty of star power and roster depth. It could come down to goaltending in this one and if Oettinger is on his game it should make the difference here.
Prediction: Stars in seven games
- Lyle Richardson
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about this upcoming series between one of the best offenses and one of the best defenses this postseason? For me, it's Pavelski. What a run it's been for the 38-year-old ever since he returned to play in the second round and scored four goals in his first game back.
That's all well and good, as are Hintz's clutch moments, but now you wonder if this is the series where some others on the Stars will finally play to their potential. The Stars would like to see more out of emerging top goaltender Oettinger in particular, and they're going to have to if they are to thwart the high-scoring Golden Knights. As fun, as the Pavelski storyline has been, it's also been awesome to see Jack Eichel do what's best for him, qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career, and go off as he has.
This feels like it has all the materials to be the most even matchup of a postseason that has been too lopsided thus far, but ultimately the Knights and their timely goals might win out -- especially if Oettinger isn't playing out of his mind.
Prediction: Golden Knights in seven games (I'm not about to be shamed on their Twitter account)
There are reasons to not want to pick either of these teams in this series, but even those reasons sit on shaky ground. You could point out how Vegas is down to their third goalie in Adin Hill, but he's played great in the playoffs. You could mention how Jason Robertson is cold and that a dynamic player not scoring since the first round would be a bad sign...except he's assisted Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz with their goals and assists are also good.
This will be a fascinating series. Vegas has gotten great performances out of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone (even with his wonky back) and their support scoring has come from throughout the lineup. The Stars come in waves led by Hintz, but Tyler Seguin has showed an opportunistic ability to generate chances and they've had superior performances from Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger on defense and in goal throughout the playoffs.
This is a coin flip series for me and this time the flip came up Dallas.
Prediction: Stars win in seven games.
- Joe Yerdon