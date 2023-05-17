2023 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Conference Finals Predictions

1 of 2

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Everyone's favorite huge market matchup -- Carolina vs. Florida -- is finally upon us for the first time in postseason history. The Staals per 60 is off the charts. The sunbelt, devil-may-care attitude is off the charts. The Paul Maurice impact (You'll remember, he coached the Hurricanes while Rod Brind'Amour was on the team) is off the charts.

In all seriousness, the big-market-small-market discourse is detracting from how fun this series is probably going to be. Will the Hurricanes' steady defense finally be solve the Panthers' desperate, timely, consistent and sort of magical offensive run? Jaccob Slavin has had an incredible run this postseason even by his standards, averaging 22:09 time on ice with a plus-14 rating and six points in 11 games. Brent Burns has had one of the most exciting runs of his long career, leading all Hurricanes with 23:55 average time on ice, two extremely timely goals and eight points and a plus-eight rating in 11 games.

Considering Hampus Lindholm's disappearance, Charlie McAvoy's weak play in timely moments, and the Bruins' goaltending fiasco in round one, and then the Maple Leafs' obvious defensive shortcomings in round two, I'm thinking the Hurricanes' consistently strong defense could be the match for the Panthers. I'm going Canes in six.

Prediction: Hurricanes in six games

-Sara Civian

The Florida Panthers bucked the odds to get this far, upsetting the favored Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. They did so with a physical forecheck, timely goalscoring, the in-your-face leadership of power forward Matthew Tkachuk and solid goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Facing them is the more experienced Carolina Hurricanes. Their vaunted defense corps led by Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns have provided valuable offense from the blue line while nullifying their opponents' production. Frederik Andersen has been terrific in all but one of his six outings between the pipes.

Sara touched on all of the interesting storylines to follow in this series. I agree with her that the Hurricanes' defense corps could make the difference in this one.

Prediction: Hurricanes in six games.

- Lyle Richardson

It's felt like we've been waiting for the clock to strike midnight on the Florida Panthers for a month now. "Ah, they'll never make the playoffs" became "Ah, they'll get smoked by the Bruins" became "Surely, the Maple Leafs will send them packing." And here we are in the Eastern Conference Final assuredly thinking, yes, this is the end of the road for the Panthers and despite all previous instances of that not being the case, Carolina is the one team that's been clicking at a rate superior to Florida.

The Hurricanes have been beastly in these playoffs, and they've been doing that without Andrei Svechnikov or Teuvo Teräväinen and he's back in practice and appears close to returning. Carolina's defense has been all-around superb and regardless of who's been in goal, they've just flat out won. If they've run into problems, they've been short-lived. The Hurricanes are unlike either of the teams the Panthers have faced in the playoffs and they're playing great.

If Sergei Bobrovsky continues to play the way he has in these playoffs, perhaps the discussion changes, but it's hard to look past how well Carolina has played.

Prediction: Hurricanes in six games.

- Joe Yerdon