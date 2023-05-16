NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Received $1B Bid to Buy Team; At Least 3 Offers Made

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At least one group interested in purchasing the NHL's Ottawa Senators is reportedly willing to pay $1 billion.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, there were at least three bids submitted for the team prior to Monday's deadline at the end of the business day. One of those bids was valued "at or above $1 billion."

Six groups were considered "in the mix" ahead of the deadline.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.