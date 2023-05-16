Predicting NFL's Most Surprising 2023 Rookie Gems

1 of 5

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Cincinnati Bengals added a new dimension to their backfield with the selection of Illinois' Chase Brown. Although the running back didn't come off the board until the fifth round—becoming the 10th player at his position to be picked this year—Brown has what it takes to become a key piece of Cincinnati's explosive offense from the jump and is a perfect fit on the roster.

The Bengals needed to unearth a suitable backup for Joe Mixon, as well as a player who could also work as a third-down and pass-catching option following Samaje Perine's free-agency defection. Perine had been a fixture in Cincy over the last three seasons, accumulating 941 yards and six touchdowns on 213 totes and picking up another 549 yards and five scores on 76 receptions. After playing just 27 percent or fewer of the offensive snaps during his first two seasons with the club, Perine's role expanded to over 40 percent of the offensive plays last year.

That workload now looks to be Brown's for the taking. His main competition for touches will come from Traveyon Williams—who has just 47 carries across his first four NFL seasons—and Chris Evans, who saw an already small role further reduced last season. Mixon will start the year as the backfield's go-to option, but the 26-year-old is coming off a relatively poor 2022 season, one in which he failed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards despite playing in at least 14 games for the first time since he was a rookie. Mixon's 3.9 yards per carry average could be indicative of a decline, a regression that may open the door for Brown to assume even more volume than his predecessor.

Given his explosiveness, size and ability to wear down defenses, Brown should feature heavily in Cincinnati's 2023 plans as a high-volume backup. If he fares well as a rookie, it would hardly be a shock to see the grinder step into a starting role as early as next season, a move that would allow the Bengals to part ways with Mixon and free up some much-needed cap space.