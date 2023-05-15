X

    Auston Matthews Talks Maple Leafs Contract Extension, 'Intention' Is to Return to TOR

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 12: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fires a shot in overtime against the Florida Panthers during Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
    Claus Andersen/Getty Images

    Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has just one year left on his contract before he can hit free agency, but he sounded hopeful that he and the team could work out a long-term contract extension.

    "My intention is to be here," he told reporters Monday. "I think I've reciprocated that before, how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me—the organization, my teammates and how much I just enjoy being here."

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    "I think it's important. It will all works itself out in due time."<br><br>"I really do enjoy playing here. it's a true honour."<br><br>Auston Matthews on signing with the Leafs long-term and his feelings about playing with the organization. <a href="https://t.co/EMs7nShORw">pic.twitter.com/EMs7nShORw</a>

