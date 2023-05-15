Auston Matthews Talks Maple Leafs Contract Extension, 'Intention' Is to Return to TOR

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has just one year left on his contract before he can hit free agency, but he sounded hopeful that he and the team could work out a long-term contract extension.

"My intention is to be here," he told reporters Monday. "I think I've reciprocated that before, how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me—the organization, my teammates and how much I just enjoy being here."

