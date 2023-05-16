Takeaways for Most Intriguing Rookies from NFL Team Minicamps

0 of 6

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Rookie minicamps provide the first taste of the upcoming NFL season, as incoming first-year players take the field for the first time as professional athletes.

The process is quite literally a learning experience.

The prospects are putting on their uniforms for the first time and doing far more mentally than they are physically. Contact is at a minimum with only helmets and no pads—which places far more emphasis on technique and simply getting the playbook down.

"This will be more mental and about building these guys up than a physical camp," Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters about minicamp. "It's just the way the rules are."

There are still areas where individuals can impress despite the practice restrictions.

"Do they take things that were implemented in the classroom and do them in the walk-throughs? If you make a mistake, can you correct it?" Smith said. "How quickly they learn, all those are ways to stand out."

Typically, the skill-position performers gain the most in these settings.

As such, the most intriguing notes from this year's rookie minicamps all involve those who play quarterback, wide receiver, running back or tight end. Even in these limited practices, excitement builds for certain situations.