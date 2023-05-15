Woj: Rockets Drafting Victor Wembanyama Wouldn't Alter Pursuit of 76ers' James Harden

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Winning the 2023 NBA draft lottery wouldn't change the Houston Rockets' plans to pursue a potential reunion with Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday on Get Up that earning the right to select heavily hyped French prospect Victor Wembanyama "would not necessarily change the Rockets' intentions."

Wojnarowski added a return to Houston could be a real possibility for Harden:

"And listen, it may ultimately be a leverage play for James Harden. Houston may be his way to get him the kind of guaranteed money, long-term money he wants from Philly. But I wouldn't underestimate it as just a leverage play. I think he's very serious about returning. And Philadelphia now, they have strong relationships in that organization from Daryl Morey, starting with him in their front office. It's going to be a really interesting couple of months."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.