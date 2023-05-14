NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Jets 'Are in the Process of Renegotiating His Contract'

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers "are in the process of renegotiating his contract," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini reported in April that Rodgers restructured his contract before his trade to New York. As a result, his 2023 salary is just $1.2 million, but his overall payout in 2024 rises to $107.6 million.

By amending his deal now, the Jets could pay Rodgers more for this year and ease their financial burden for next season.

The original restructure wasn't a prerequisite to facilitate the four-time MVP's exit from the Green Bay Packers. But lowering his salary by such a significant degree certainly made executing the deal easier for New York.

The Jets simply needed to officially get him on the roster; they could worry about the financial specifics later on.

Some sort of salary-cap gymnastics will be required to make Rodgers' three-year, $150.8 million contract more manageable for New York. Cimini noted he could count for $71.3 million against the cap in 2024 if the team triggers an option bonus next year and eschews any accompanying maneuvers.

The one benefit to keeping Rodgers' deal somewhat backloaded is that he has a compelling incentive to stick around beyond a year or two.

In April, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on ESPN Madison's Wilde & Tausch the Jets were concerned about giving up too much in a trade when the future Hall of Famer might only be a stopgap solution.

The Jets don't want to find themselves on the hook for so much money in 2024 or 2025 they can't maintain a Super Bowl-caliber roster around Rodgers. But keeping him well compensated beyond 2023 could serve their interests as well.