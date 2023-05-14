Patriots Rumors: Malik Cunningham Was Among 'Most Sought-After' Undrafted Free Agents

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots signed Louisville dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but there reportedly was plenty of competition for his signature.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, "Cunningham, who was a team captain in 2022, was one of the most sought-after free agents following the draft. His contract included $200,000 in guaranteed money, which is on par with a late-round draft pick."

The 24-year-old finished his college career with 9,660 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions while also rushing for 3,179 yards and 50 scores. The 6'0", 188-pound rookie's route to playing time in New England may be as a gadget quarterback on select packages, especially in the red zone.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are locks to make the roster, but the Patriots generally carry three quarterbacks during the regular season, as Reiss noted. That means Cunningham will be competing with Trace McSorley for a roster spot, though given the contract he signed, the Pats seemingly believe it's a competition he can win.