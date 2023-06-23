Bilal Coulibaly's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Another potential star from Metropolitans 92 of France's top professional league landed in the NBA on Thursday.

The Indiana Pacers initially selected Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA draft, but he'll be headed to the Washington Wizards via trade, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report



Player: Bilal Coulibaly

Position: SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: OG Anunoby

Scouting Report: Flashes of explosiveness, shot-making and defense have scouts willing to stay patient with Coulibaly, an 18-year-old project who emerged as an exciting play-finisher next to Victor Wembanyama.

Wizards Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Bilal Coulibaly, SF: Rookie-scale contract

Jordan Poole, SG: $27.4M (2027)

Tyus Jones, PG: $14M (2024)

Daniel Gafford, C: $12.4M (2026)

Landry Shamet, SG: $10.3M (2024)

Monte Morris, PG: $9.8M (2024)

Delon Wright, PG: $8.2M (2024)

Danilo Gallinari, PF: $6.8M (2024)

Deni Avdija, SF: $6.3M (2024)

Johnny Davis, SG: $5.1M (2026)

Corey Kispert, SF: $3.7M (2025)

Mike Muscala, C: $3.5M (2024)

Anthony Gill, PF: $2M (2024)

Xavier Cooks, PF: $1.7M (2026)

Free Agents

Kyle Kuzma, PF: UFA

Kendrick Nunn, PG: UFA

Taj Gibson, C: UFA

Jay Huff, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Coulibaly was No. 1 overall pick and potential NBA superstar Wembanyama's teammate on Metropolitans 92, one of the best teams in LNB Pro A.

He rarely played during the first half of the year but began seeing far more playing time in the back half of the season.

Coulibaly then became one of the team's better players down the stretch en route to helping guide his team to the finals against Monaco.

He has intriguing potential at the next level. His late-season stretch offers hope that he could be ready to contribute sooner than later. It's too much to expect him to be a major name right away, especially considering that he only turns 19 in July, but there's reason to believe Metropolitans 92 will be sending two stars to the league.

Now he's in the NBA as he looks to make his mark.