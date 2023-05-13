Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Not at Start of Rookie Camp After Back Surgery

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been unable to attend rookie minicamp in person because of a back procedure that took place last week, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

McCarthy has still taken part in the minicamp virtually through Zoom, as rookie linebacker Demarvion Overshown noted.

"He's been on Zoom calls with us," the third-round pick said, per Archer.

"We know what he's going through and that he's going to be back soon. He's definitely been there, welcomed us like we were a vet."

Minicamp started Thursday, with the rookies first getting onto the field Saturday. Rookies and veterans will start working together Monday for Phase 2 of the offseason program. Organized team activities start in two weeks.

Per Archer, it's unknown when McCarthy will return to the team. He had been dealing with back concerns "for some time," but he's not expected to be out for a long period.

McCarthy became the Cowboys' head coach in 2020. He's led Dallas to playoff appearances in each of the past two years, including an NFC East title in 2021 and a postseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

The 59-year-old previously served as the Green Bay Packers' head coach from 2006 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl in 2010.