Staying or Going? Remaking the Maple Leafs' Core After Playoff Exit

0 of 6

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

It's never not dramatic in Toronto when it involves the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime of Game 5 on Friday night, ushering in an offseason ripe for change. It's another year without a Stanley Cup, and while it was finally a season in which Toronto escaped the first round of the playoffs (for the first time since 2004), it bowed out quickly in the second round.

"We lose the series in the first three games," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I thought we played well enough to win the game [Friday night], but the first three games, we're in similar positions we were in Games 4 and 5, and we didn't handle the situations well and didn't capitalize on our chances. The margin for error is basically none because of our results in the first three games, so that's where we lose the series."

Losing in the playoffs has become all too common for the Maple Leafs, and they're in a precarious position. This is the fifth straight year they've tried to win a Cup with Kyle Dubas as the general manager as well as the core four of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner. It's the fourth straight season that's ended in disappointment with Keefe behind the bench.

Everyone thought something had to give when the Leafs lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games last year, but they ran it back. That doesn't seem likely now, and there are questions to ask regarding who's staying and who's going, so let's get right to it.