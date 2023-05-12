5-Star PF Mackenzie Mgbako Commits to Indiana over Kansas After Duke Decommit

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Mackenzie Mgbako, a 5-star recruit ranked eighth on the 247Sports composite list of the top 2023 men's basketball prospects, has committed to Indiana over Louisville, St. John's and Kansas after previously decommitting from Duke.

"The environment and support from the city was what caught my attention on my visit," Mgbako said regarding the Indiana commit, per Dushawn London of 247Sports. "They are really invested in the well-being of their players and have unwavering support for them."

Per John Patrick Felts, the head of digital engagement for the city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mgbako is the Hoosiers' second-highest-rated recruit ever in the 247 Sports era behind only Romeo Langford.

