Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo Suspended for Slashing Oilers' Leon Draisaitl

The NHL Department Player of Safety has suspended Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for one game after he slashed Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl in Game 4 of the teams' second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the end of Edmonton's 4-1 home victory to tie the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

