    NFL Schedule 2023 Rumors: Dak Prescott, Cowboys to Host Aaron Rodgers, Jets in Week 2

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 26: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    As individual matchups continue to leak ahead of the NFL's official schedule release later on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets remain a particular source of intrigue.

    Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets will travel to Texas to face Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Week 2 action.

