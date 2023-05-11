Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from May 11

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from May 11May 11, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling on May 11.
ROH is keeping with the trend of featuring regular title matches by having two different championships defended on this week's show.
Not only did we see Black Christian challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH TV title, but we also saw Athena put her ROH Women's Championship on the line against Skye Blue.
As usual, a lot of matches were packed into less than two hours of screen time, so we have a lot to get through.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's episode of ROH TV.
Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor
- Taylor's trash-talk was brutal, but Mark didn't let it get to him.
- All of the little grunts and noises Mark makes add to his whole image. The Redneck Kung-fu is always fun to watch.
- These guys were really teeing off on each other. Mark's chops were stiff, but some of Taylor's punches looked so good that they didn't even look like worked strikes, and that made it so much more fun.
- Mark constantly using a chair for a springboard feels appropriate because he and Sabu have similar devil-may-care styles.
The first match of the night is two men who have been important to both eras of Ring of Honor, Mark Briscoe and Shane Taylor.
Both of these guys are known for being fighters who take it right to their opponents, so they didn't waste any time making this a competitive fight.
One of Taylor's biggest attributes is his surprising quickness. He is twice the size of Briscoe, but he was keeping up with the chicken farmer every step of the way.
Jay Briscoe's presence still feels strong whenever Mark wrestles, especially when he sets up the Jay Driller. Even though it hasn't been that long since his passing, Mark's ability to cope and keep moving forward while continuing to honor his brother's legacy has made it so much easier for many of Jay's fans to do the same.
The fact that he was able to get a guy the size of Taylor up for the Jay Driller is one of many reasons why Mark is one of those guys you should never underestimate. He may not seem serious sometimes, but he is as real a wrestling talent as anyone in ROH or any promotion.
These two worked very well together in their first singles encounter. After the match, they ended up embracing instead of just shaking hands.
Winner: Mark Briscoe
Grade: B+
Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus
- Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman always add so much to every match they call, but finding a third man for the booth in Nigel McGuinness has added so much legitimacy to the team because of his lauded career as a competitor.
- The chop block Yuta hit looked pretty painful for Williams, but he didn't seem to show any signs of injury, so he must just be good at selling blind moves like that.
- That assisted splash in the corner is such a classic tag team finisher, and that is kind of why it's perfect for Yuta and Castagnoli.
- The handshake Yura and Castagnoli did was pretty funny.
The Blackpool Combat Club was represented on this week's show when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta battled Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus in tag team action.
While the BCC controlled a slight majority of the action, Titus and Williams were not here to play jobbers. This was much more competitive than expected, which is great because Williams and Titus have been regular fixtures since ROH returned to TV and deserve to be seen as a formidable duo on this brand.
If this were on AEW Rampage, The Swiss Superman probably would have destroyed both guys with uppercuts before Yuta locked in a submission for a quick win. Thankfully, that is not what we got here.
Yuta took the low road with a poke to the eye before hitting a splash with an assist from Castagnoli for the pin and the win.
Winners: Castagnoli and Yuta
Grade: B+
Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian
- The 619 through the bottom rope to hit Joe's leg was a nice little spot.
- Joe's powerslam is right up their with Dustin Rhodes and Randy Orton's. All three of those guys hit the move smoother than anyone else.
- Christian vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the Pure Championship sounds like fun. Are you listening, Tony Khan?
Samoa Joe has been regularly defending his TV title since he won it almost 400 days ago, and he added another defense to his record this week when he faced Christian.
The crowd was fully behind the challenger with chants of "All Heart" during the first couple of minutes. He used his speed to put his much larger opponent on defense almost immediately.
Christian put most of his focus on Joe's left leg, but once the champ was able to regain his composure, he slowed the pace down and started making Christian fight his kind of match.
This wasn't a very long bout, but it gave both guys a fair chance to show off their particular sets of skills. Christian continues to impress with each outing, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him get an opportunity at another title soon.
Winner: Samoa Joe
Grade: B
The Infantry vs. The Righteous
- When Dutch is just kind of standing there holding his suspenders and smiling, he gives off the same vibe as John Goodman's crooked one-eyed bible salesman in Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.
- Dean and Bravo have incredible chemistry as partners. They have so many similar attributes, but you can still see their individual styles shine through when they are in the ring.
- The more intimate atmosphere of filming the show at the usual studio is so much better than half-empty arenas on the road. It makes hearing so much of what happens in the ring part of the show instead of a byproduct of half the crowd leaving early.
MJF's most successful opponent was in action Thursday night when Shawn Dean and his tag team partner, Charlie Bravo, took on Vincent and Dutch, known collectively as The Righteous.
Ian and Caprice made sure to reference The Righteous's feud with The Dark Order as Vincent and Dean kicked things off with a fast-paced exchange of takedowns. The Captain hit a few nice arm drags and a dropkick before bringing in Bravo for a quick double-team sequence
Stu Grayson appeared on the ramp to watch the action, and his presence seemed to light a fire under Dutch. The Righteous predictably won the match, but what happened after it was over is what really matters.
Vincent and Dutch walked right up to Grayson and treated him as if he was a friend, which only seemed to perplex Grayson further.
Even though the match was less important to the ongoing story than what came after, a few more minutes and these two teams could have stolen the show this week.
Winners: The Righteous
Grade: C+
