Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from May 11

1 of 4

ROH

The first match of the night is two men who have been important to both eras of Ring of Honor, Mark Briscoe and Shane Taylor.

Both of these guys are known for being fighters who take it right to their opponents, so they didn't waste any time making this a competitive fight.

One of Taylor's biggest attributes is his surprising quickness. He is twice the size of Briscoe, but he was keeping up with the chicken farmer every step of the way.

Jay Briscoe's presence still feels strong whenever Mark wrestles, especially when he sets up the Jay Driller. Even though it hasn't been that long since his passing, Mark's ability to cope and keep moving forward while continuing to honor his brother's legacy has made it so much easier for many of Jay's fans to do the same.

The fact that he was able to get a guy the size of Taylor up for the Jay Driller is one of many reasons why Mark is one of those guys you should never underestimate. He may not seem serious sometimes, but he is as real a wrestling talent as anyone in ROH or any promotion.

These two worked very well together in their first singles encounter. After the match, they ended up embracing instead of just shaking hands.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations