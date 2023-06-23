X

    Taylor Hendricks' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

    Erin WalshJune 23, 2023

    Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks (25) walks up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Utah Jazz got a solid three-and-D player when it picked UCF's Taylor Hendricks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Taylor Hendricks

    Position: PF

    Height: 6'9"

    Pro Comparison: Bobby Portis

    Scouting Report: Hendricks has the type of shooting stroke and defensive tools that could allow him to play rookie minutes and stick in the league for 15 years. How high his ceiling goes will depend on the development he shows making plays off the dribble.

    Jazz Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Taylor Hendricks, PF: Rookie scale contract

    Collin Sexton, PG: $17.5M (2026)

    Lauri Markkanen, PF: $17.3M (2025)

    Jordan Clarkson, SG: $14.3M (2024, Player Option)

    Kelly Olynyk, PF: $12.5M (2024)

    Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $11M (2024, Player Option)

    Rudy Gay, PF: $6.5M (2024, Player Option)

    Ochai Agbaji, SF: $4.1M (2026, Player Option)

    Simone Fontecchio, SF: $3M (2024)

    Walker Kessler, C: $2.8M (2026)

    Damian Jones, C: $2.6M (2024)

    Kris Dunn, PG: $2.6M (2026)

    Luka Samanic, PF: $2.1M (2024)

    Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2M (2024)

    Micah Potter, C: Two-way contract (2024)

    Free Agents

    Udoka Azubuike, C: UFA

    Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: UFA

    Johnny Juzang, SG: RFA (two-way contract)

    Hendricks had a solid 2022-23 season at UCF, averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34 games while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from deep. He earned All-AAC honors and was named to the AAC All-Freshman team.

    Hendricks' shooting, defense and hustle were some of the assets praised by draft analysts leading up to the first round, but he needs to get better at creating his own shots at the next level.

    Still, Hendricks should play a solid role in the Jazz's rotation and could eventually be a highly coveted player in the future given his three-and-D style of play.