NFL Schedule 2023 Rumors: Dak Prescott, Cowboys to Host Commanders on Thanksgiving

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders for their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Dallas will look to avoid a similar result the last time Washington visited AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys suffered a 41-16 defeat on Nov. 26, 2020.

The teams split their 2022 season series. The Cowboys took down the Commanders in Week 4, which came during Cooper Rush's five-game run as the replacement for an injured Dak Prescott. Washington gained a measure of revenge by beating Dallas 26-6 in Week 18.

Sam Howell made his NFL debut in that game, going 11-of-19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The 2022 fifth-round pick did well enough to at least warrant a longer look from the organization. He and Jacoby Brissett are competing for the starting job ahead of the 2023 season.

The Commanders' QB situation illustrates how they continue to be in a bit of rebuilding phase. Improving much upon an 8-8-1 record might be difficult, especially in an NFC East that's no longer a laughingstock.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will hope to close the two-game gap that separated them from the division champion Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is running it back for the most part. Acquiring Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore in trades could certainly make a difference, but the biggest change might be first-year offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear he wants to run the ball, going against the conventional wisdom in today's game.

By Thanksgiving, fans should have a pretty good idea of how McCarthy's slightly different offensive style is working out.