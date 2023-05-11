Aaron Rodgers' Jets Debut Set vs. Josh Allen, Bills on 1st MNF of 2023 NFL Schedule

Elsa/Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers' regular-season debut with the New York Jets will be a Week 1 home game against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers, including 15 years as a starter, before getting traded to the Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

In his first game as a member of the Jets, Rodgers will face perhaps one of the biggest challenges of the season against quarterback Josh Allen and a Bills team that has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons and won three consecutive AFC East titles.

This season will mark the second year in a row that Buffalo opens its schedule in a high-profile prime-time game on the road.

Last season, the Bills played in the first game of the year, watching the Los Angeles Rams raise their Super Bowl banner. The visitors were undeterred, though, as they orchestrated a 31-10 beatdown of the defending champs, with Allen accounting for 297 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus 56 yards and one score rushing.

The Bills have owned the AFC East over the past few seasons, including posting a 5-1 record against New York from 2020 through 2022.

Buffalo's lone loss during that time was a 20-17 road defeat last season in which Allen struggled mightily against a strong Jets defense led by defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh.

The Bills bounced back to score a 20-12 home win over the Jets later in the season, but Buffalo's usually explosive offense was largely held in check again.

New York's biggest issue against Buffalo and in general in recent years has been poor quarterback play. Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has the makings of a bust, and other options like Joe Flacco and Mike White have not fared much better.

The Jets seemingly believe they have addressed the issue by acquiring a future Hall of Fame signal-caller in Rodgers.

While Rodgers will turn 40 late in the 2023 season, there is no denying his resume, which includes 10 Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections, four NFL MVP Awards, one Super Bowl win and one Super Bowl MVP Award.

Rodgers was named NFL MVP in both 2020 and 2021 when he combined to throw 85 touchdown passes compared to just nine interceptions.

Things changed for Rodgers and the Green Bay offense last season, though, following the trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs after winning 13 games in each of the previous three seasons. Also, Rodgers threw for just 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns, plus his 12 interceptions were his most in a season since he threw 13 in his first year as a starter in 2008.

It isn't yet known if the down year was an aberration or the beginning of the end for Rodgers, but it won't take long to see how he fares against elite competition.

Rodgers should at least have far more weapons at his disposal in New York than he did with the Packers last season.

He will be throwing to reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, as well as former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, plus veteran Corey Davis and free-agent signing Mecole Hardman.

Rodgers will also be backed by a young, supremely talented running back in Breece Hall, who is coming off a torn ACL.

It can be argued that all the pieces are in place for Rodgers to succeed in New York, so there will be plenty of pressure on him to perform at home in Week 1 against a Bills team that has gained a ton of big-game experience in recent years.