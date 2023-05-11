MLB Rumors: Braves' Max Fried, Kyle Wright to Miss at Least 2 Months with Injuries

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves starting pitchers Max Fried and Kyle Wright are expected to be out for at least two months, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Both pitchers are on the injured list. Fried is out with a left forearm strain, while Wright is sidelined with a right shoulder ailment.

Per Bowman, the expectation is that Wright will be out longer than Fried with this being his second shoulder issue this year. Wright began the season on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

An MLB.com update on Fried, who was placed on the IL retroactive to May 6, reads as follows:

"Fried will likely miss two months while recovering from a left forearm strain. The left-hander began feeling discomfort near the end of his May 5 start against the Orioles. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but because Fried will not throw for a couple weeks, he will likely need at least an additional month to prepare himself to rejoin the Braves' rotation."

The same update had this commentary on Wright, who landed on the IL on May 4:

"A MRI showed Wright is dealing with a right shoulder strain, but not any significant tears. The Braves aren't placing any timetable on Wright, who began the season on the injured list after right shoulder discomfort forced him to halt his preseason preparations for three weeks in January. Wright was placed on the IL again on May 4, as he felt more discomfort during the previous day's start against the Marlins."

Fried began this year going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 innings over five starts. He was the National League Cy Young runner-up in 2022, when he also earned his first-ever All-Star appearance. He's also a three-time Gold Glove winner who served as an integral part of the World Series-winning 2021 Braves' rotation.

Wright was the only 20-game winner in baseball last year. For the year, he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 180.1 frames. It was a tremendous season for Wright, who had made just 14 lifetime starts over his past three seasons before turning in that 2022 campaign. He's gotten off to a slow start this year because of the injuries, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts.

Despite the key injuries, Atlanta has managed to start 25-12, good enough for a six-and-a-half game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East. Bryce Elder, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider have been mainstays in the rotation.

Mike Soroka (strained hamstring) is rehabbing in Triple-A and figures to be an option to fill a rotation spot. Other options include Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster, who have made a few starts for the big league club this year.