Bills' Josh Allen: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Is 'Clear' Top AFC QB over Himself, Burrow

Icon Sportswire

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen thinks it's a no-brainer that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the AFC.

"Until me or [Joe Burrow] or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat's kinda the clear No. 1 right now," Allen said in response to a power ranking list of the top quarterbacks in the AFC on Kyle Brandt's Basement, a list that had Mahomes in the top tier and Allen and Burrow in the second tier (22:20 mark). "He's been playing at such a high level for so long. He's got the rings to prove it."

It's tough to argue against Mahomes' two titles, two MVP awards, three All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections in his five seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

The only quarterback he can come close to from a resume perspective is Aaron Rodgers, with his 10 Pro Bowl appearances, four MVPs and one title. But Rodgers is 39 and coming off a down season, albeit one in which he battled a fractured thumb—at the moment, it's hard to argue he's a better player than Mahomes.

Allen looked like he might be an MVP candidate at points in 2022, throwing for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes and rushing for 762 yards and seven scores. He finished third in the MVP voting behind Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

But his Bills were knocked out of the playoffs in the divisional round for the second straight season, while Mahomes went on to beat Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. And in Allen's eyes, that has kept a gulf between Mahomes and the rest of the AFC's quarterbacks.