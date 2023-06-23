Keyonte George's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

AP Photo/Jerry Larson

Baylor shooting guard Keyonte George is headed to the Utah Jazz after being selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Keyonte George

Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Anfernee Simons

Scouting Report: NBA teams will be after George's confident shot-making, shooting versatility and self-creation for scoring outbursts. Improving his finishing, decision-making and defense will be the obvious priorities.

Jazz Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Keyonte George, SG: Rookie scale contract

Collin Sexton, PG: $17.5M (2026)

Lauri Markkanen, PF: $17.3M (2025)

Jordan Clarkson, SG: $14.3M (2024, Player Option)

Kelly Olynyk, PF: $12.5M (2024)

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $11M (2024, Player Option)

Rudy Gay, PF: $6.5M (2024, Player Option)

Ochai Agbaji, SF: $4.1M (2026, Player Option)

Simone Fontecchio, SF: $3M (2024)

Walker Kessler, C: $2.8M (2026)

Damian Jones, C: $2.6M (2024)

Kris Dunn, PG: $2.6M (2026)

Luka Samanic, PF: $2.1M (2024)

Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2M (2024)

Micah Potter, C: Two-way contract (2024)

Free Agents

Udoka Azubuike, C: UFA

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: UFA

Johnny Juzang, SG: RFA (two-way contract)

The former IMG Academy star entered the collegiate level as a 5-star recruit and 247Sports' No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

It's easy to see why he was so highly touted, to the point where he was routinely discussed as a potential lottery pick.

George dropped a season-high 32 points against eventual NCAA tournament participant West Virginia. He also scored 27 apiece against Texas Tech and TCU.

In addition, George hit 11-of-20 three-pointers over a two-game span on the road against Kansas and Kansas State in February, averaging 21.5 points during that stretch.

For the season, George averaged 15.3 points per game in his lone season with Baylor, which won 23 games and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

On the flip side, George struggled with his shot at times, notably hitting just 37.6 percent of his field goals for the season. George also made just 9-of-39 shots in his final four outings.

However, the potential is clearly evident with George, who can easily develop into a 20-plus point-per-game scorer at the next level.